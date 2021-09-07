Encompass Health Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.1% Upside

Encompass Health Corporation with ticker code (EHC) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 110 and 94 calculating the mean target price we have 101.09. Now with the previous closing price of 80.81 this would imply there is a potential upside of 25.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 79.67 and the 200 day moving average is 81.82. The company has a market cap of $7,988m. Company Website: http://www.encompasshealth.com

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations. The Home Health and Hospice segment provides home health and hospice services primarily in the Southeast and Texas. Its home health services include a range of Medicare-certified home nursing services to adult patients in need of care comprising skilled nursing, medical social work, and home health aide services, as well as physical, occupational, speech therapy, and others. This segment’s hospice services comprise in-home services to terminally ill patients and their families to address patients’ physical needs, including pain control and symptom management, and to provide emotional and spiritual support. As of June 14, 2021, it operated 140 hospitals, 250 home health locations, and 93 hospice locations in 42 states and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as HealthSouth Corporation and changed its name to Encompass Health Corporation in January 2018. Encompass Health Corporation was founded in 1983 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama.