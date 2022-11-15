Encompass Health Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.1% Upside

Encompass Health Corporation with ticker code (EHC) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 76 and 58 with the average target price sitting at 64.64. Now with the previous closing price of 56.64 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 14.1%. The day 50 moving average is 50.49 and the 200 moving average now moves to 51.21. The company has a market cap of $5,620m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.encompasshealth.com

The potential market cap would be $6,414m based on the market concensus.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations. The Home Health and Hospice segment provides home health and hospice services primarily in the Southeast and Texas. Its home health services include a range of Medicare-certified home nursing services to adult patients in need of care comprising skilled nursing, medical social work, and home health aide services, as well as physical, occupational, speech therapy, and others. This segment’s hospice services comprise in-home services to terminally ill patients and their families. As of June 1, 2022, it operated 149 hospitals, 252 home health locations, and 99 hospice locations in 42 states and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as HealthSouth Corporation and changed its name to Encompass Health Corporation in January 2018. Encompass Health Corporation was founded in 1983 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama.