Enbridge Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.9% Upside

Enbridge Inc with ticker code (ENB) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 49.08 and 31.16 and has a mean target at 41.66. Given that the stocks previous close was at 29.36 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 41.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 29.89 while the 200 day moving average is 31. The market cap for the company is $58,485m. Find out more information at: http://www.enbridge.com

Enbridge Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals. The Gas Transmission and Midstream segment owns interests in natural gas pipelines, and gathering and processing facilities. The Gas Distribution segment is involved in natural gas utility operations serving residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ontario, as well as in Quebec and New Brunswick. The Green Power and Transmission segment operates renewable energy assets, such as wind, solar, geothermal, and waste heat recovery facilities; and transmission facilities in the provinces of Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, Canada; and in Colorado, Texas, Indiana, and West Virginia, the United States. The Energy Services segment provides energy marketing services to refiners, producers, and other customers; transportation, storage, supply management, and product exchange services; crude oil, natural gas, NGL, and power marketing services; and physical commodity marketing and logistical services. The company was formerly known as IPL Energy Inc. and changed its name to Enbridge Inc. in October 1998. Enbridge Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

