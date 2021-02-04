Twitter
ENAGAS,S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.2% Upside

ENAGAS,S.A. found using the Ticker (ENG.MC) have now 24 analysts commenting on the stock. The overall consensus points to a recommendation of ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between €28.70 and €18.87 and has a mean target at €24.16. With the stocks previous close at €18.42 this indicates there is a potential upside of 31.2%. The 50 day MA is €18.34 and the 200 moving average now moves to €19.81. The company has a market cap of €5b. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.enagas.es

EnagÃ¡s, S.A. engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain, Mexico, Chile, Peru, Albania, Greece, Italy, and the United States. It operates through Gas transmission, Regasification, and Storage of Gas segments. The company provides gas transmission services through primary and secondary transmission pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is also involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas. In addition, the company engages in the financial management activities; development of industrial projects and activities relating to LNG terminals, and hydrogen production and transport infrastructures; development and implementation of facilities for the supply of natural gas as fuel for vehicles, including its design, construction, and maintenance; and provision of commercial services for the purpose of enhancing the daily operational management of gas shippers. Further, it is involved in the development and integrated management of energy projects for the production of renewable gases from organic matter; development of projects to promote the role of renewable gases in the energy transition; and production of solar electric energy. The company operates approximately 11,000 kilometers of gas pipelines, 19 compressor stations, and 6 international connections. EnagÃ¡s, S.A. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

