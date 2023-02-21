Empresa Distribuidora Y Comerci – Consensus Indicates Potential -60.0% Downside

Empresa Distribuidora Y Comerci found using ticker (EDN) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 4.7 and 3.1 with a mean TP of 3.9. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.75 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -60.0%. The day 50 moving average is 8.62 and the 200 day MA is 6.7. The market capitalisation for the company is $815m. Find out more information at: https://www.edenor.com

The potential market cap would be $326m based on the market concensus.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur S.A.