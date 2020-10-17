Empresa Distribuidora Y Comerci – Consensus Indicates Potential 57.1% Upside

Empresa Distribuidora Y Comerci with ticker code (EDN) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Underperform’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8.33 and 3 calculating the mean target price we have 4.87. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.1 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 57.1%. The 50 day MA is 3.2 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.58. The company has a market capitalisation of $273m. Find out more information at: http://www.edenor.com

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A., a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 9 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers. The company was formerly known as Empresa Distribuidora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima and changed its name to Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. in June 1996. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. is a subsidiary of Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A.

