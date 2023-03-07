Empresa Distribuidora Y Comerci – Consensus Indicates Potential -55.5% Downside

Empresa Distribuidora Y Comerci found using ticker (EDN) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Underperform’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4.7 and 3.1 calculating the average target price we see 3.9. With the stocks previous close at 8.76 this would indicate that there is a downside of -55.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.98 and the 200 day moving average is 6.87. The market capitalisation for the company is $763m. Company Website: https://www.edenor.com

The potential market cap would be $340m based on the market concensus.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur S.A.