Empresa Distribuidora Y Comerci – Consensus Indicates Potential 52.7% Upside

Empresa Distribuidora Y Comerci found using ticker (EDN) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 8.33 and 3 with a mean TP of 4.87. Now with the previous closing price of 3.19 this would imply there is a potential upside of 52.7%. The day 50 moving average is 3.19 and the 200 day moving average is 3.59. The company has a market capitalisation of $343m. Company Website: http://www.edenor.com

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A., a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 9 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers. The company was formerly known as Empresa Distribuidora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima and changed its name to Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. in June 1996. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. is a subsidiary of Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn