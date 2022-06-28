Twitter
Empresa Distribuidora Y Comerci – Consensus Indicates Potential -8.2% Downside

Empresa Distribuidora Y Comerci found using ticker (EDN) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 5 and 2.9 and has a mean target at 4.28. With the stocks previous close at 4.66 this indicates there is a potential downside of -8.2%. The day 50 moving average is 5.55 and the 200 day moving average is 6. The company has a market cap of $190m. Company Website: https://www.edenor.com

The potential market cap would be $175m based on the market concensus.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur S.A.

