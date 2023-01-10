Empresa Distribuidora Y Comerci – Consensus Indicates Potential -58.3% Downside

Empresa Distribuidora Y Comerci found using ticker (EDN) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 4.7 and 3.1 with a mean TP of 3.9. Now with the previous closing price of 9.35 this indicates there is a potential downside of -58.3%. The 50 day MA is 7.4 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.31. The company has a market capitalisation of $847m. Visit the company website at: https://www.edenor.com

The potential market cap would be $353m based on the market concensus.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur S.A.