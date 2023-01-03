Empresa Distribuidora Y Comerci – Consensus Indicates Potential -50.2% Downside

Empresa Distribuidora Y Comerci found using ticker (EDN) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Underperform’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4.7 and 3.1 with a mean TP of 3.9. With the stocks previous close at 7.83 this would indicate that there is a downside of -50.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 7.17 and the 200 day MA is 6.24. The market cap for the company is $668m. Visit the company website at: https://www.edenor.com

The potential market cap would be $333m based on the market concensus.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur S.A.