Empresa Distribuidora Y Comerci – Consensus Indicates Potential -46.7% Downside

Empresa Distribuidora Y Comerci with ticker code (EDN) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 4.7 and 2.9 calculating the average target price we see 3.8. Now with the previous closing price of 7.13 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -46.7%. The day 50 moving average is 6.74 and the 200 day MA is 6.14. The market capitalisation for the company is $609m. Visit the company website at: https://www.edenor.com

The potential market cap would be $325m based on the market concensus.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur S.A.