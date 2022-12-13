Empresa Distribuidora Y Comerci – Consensus Indicates Potential -46.6% Downside

Empresa Distribuidora Y Comerci found using ticker (EDN) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Underperform’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4.7 and 2.9 and has a mean target at 3.8. Now with the previous closing price of 7.12 this would indicate that there is a downside of -46.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 6.91 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.18. The company has a market cap of $320m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.edenor.com

The potential market cap would be $171m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur S.A.