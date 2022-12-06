Empresa Distribuidora Y Comerci – Consensus Indicates Potential -46.6% Downside

Empresa Distribuidora Y Comerci with ticker code (EDN) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Underperform’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4.7 and 2.9 calculating the mean target price we have 3.8. With the stocks previous close at 7.12 this would imply there is a potential downside of -46.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 6.85 and the 200 day moving average is 6.18. The market cap for the company is $614m. Find out more information at: https://www.edenor.com

The potential market cap would be $328m based on the market concensus.