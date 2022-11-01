Empresa Distribuidora Y Comerci – Consensus Indicates Potential -43.1% Downside

Empresa Distribuidora Y Comerci found using ticker (EDN) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Underperform’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 2.9 calculating the mean target price we have 4.2. With the stocks previous close at 7.38 this would indicate that there is a downside of -43.1%. The 50 day MA is 6.6 and the 200 day moving average is 5.99. The market capitalisation for the company is $608m. Company Website: https://www.edenor.com

The potential market cap would be $346m based on the market concensus.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur S.A.