Empresa Distribuidora Y Comerci – Consensus Indicates Potential -40.8% Downside

Empresa Distribuidora Y Comerci with ticker code (EDN) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Underperform’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 2.9 calculating the average target price we see 4.2. With the stocks previous close at 7.1 this would imply there is a potential downside of -40.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 6.63 and the 200 day MA is 6.03. The market capitalisation for the company is $599m. Find out more information at: https://www.edenor.com

The potential market cap would be $354m based on the market concensus.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur S.A.