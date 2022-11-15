Empresa Distribuidora Y Comerci – Consensus Indicates Potential -38.7% Downside

Empresa Distribuidora Y Comerci found using ticker (EDN) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Underperform’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 2.9 calculating the average target price we see 4.2. Now with the previous closing price of 6.85 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -38.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.68 and the 200 day moving average is 6.1. The company has a market cap of $577m. Find out more information at: https://www.edenor.com

The potential market cap would be $354m based on the market concensus.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur S.A.