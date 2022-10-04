Empresa Distribuidora Y Comerci – Consensus Indicates Potential -37.3% Downside

Empresa Distribuidora Y Comerci with ticker code (EDN) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 5 and 2.9 and has a mean target at 4.2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.7 this would indicate that there is a downside of -37.3%. The day 50 moving average is 6.47 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.84. The market cap for the company is $625m. Find out more information at: https://www.edenor.com

The potential market cap would be $392m based on the market concensus.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur S.A.