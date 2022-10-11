Empresa Distribuidora Y Comerci – Consensus Indicates Potential -34.9% Downside

Empresa Distribuidora Y Comerci with ticker code (EDN) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Underperform’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 2.9 with a mean TP of 4.2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.45 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -34.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.62 and the 200 day moving average is 5.88. The company has a market cap of $613m. Find out more information at: https://www.edenor.com

The potential market cap would be $399m based on the market concensus.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur S.A.