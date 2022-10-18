Empresa Distribuidora Y Comerci – Consensus Indicates Potential -33.5% Downside

Empresa Distribuidora Y Comerci with ticker code (EDN) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 5 and 2.9 calculating the average target price we see 4.2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.32 this would imply there is a potential downside of -33.5%. The 50 day MA is 6.6 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.91. The company has a market cap of $580m. Visit the company website at: https://www.edenor.com

The potential market cap would be $385m based on the market concensus.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur S.A.