Empresa Distribuidora Y Comerci – Consensus Indicates Potential -22.7% Downside

Empresa Distribuidora Y Comerci with ticker code (EDN) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 5 and 2.9 with the average target price sitting at 4.15. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.37 this indicates there is a potential downside of -22.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 6.64 and the 200 day MA is 4.86. The market capitalisation for the company is $447m. Company Website: http://www.edenor.com

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A., a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 9 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers. The company was formerly known as Empresa Distribuidora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima and changed its name to Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. in June 1996. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. is a subsidiary of Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A.