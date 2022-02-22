Empresa Distribuidora Y Comerci – Consensus Indicates Potential -21.2% Downside

Empresa Distribuidora Y Comerci with ticker code (EDN) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Underperform’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 4.5 with a mean TP of 4.83. Now with the previous closing price of 6.13 this would imply there is a potential downside of -21.2%. The 50 day MA is 5.37 and the 200 day MA is 5.42. The company has a market capitalisation of $557m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.edenor.com

The potential market cap would be $439m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

As of June 30, 2021, Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de EnergÃ­a del Cono Sur S.A..