Empresa Distribuidora Y Comerci – Consensus Indicates Potential -21.2% Downside

Broker Ratings

Empresa Distribuidora Y Comerci with ticker code (EDN) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Underperform’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 4.5 with a mean TP of 4.83. Now with the previous closing price of 6.13 this would imply there is a potential downside of -21.2%. The 50 day MA is 5.37 and the 200 day MA is 5.42. The company has a market capitalisation of $557m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.edenor.com

The potential market cap would be $439m based on the market concensus.

As of June 30, 2021, Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de EnergÃ­a del Cono Sur S.A..

