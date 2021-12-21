Twitter
Empresa Distribuidora Y Comerci – Consensus Indicates Potential -20.3% Downside

Empresa Distribuidora Y Comerci with ticker code (EDN) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 5 and 2.9 and has a mean target at 4.15. With the stocks previous close at 5.21 this would indicate that there is a downside of -20.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 6.21 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.03. The market capitalisation for the company is $397m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.edenor.com

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A., a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 9 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers. The company was formerly known as Empresa Distribuidora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima and changed its name to Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. in June 1996. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. is a subsidiary of Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A.

