Employers Holdings Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 60.9% Upside

Employers Holdings Inc found using ticker (EIG) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 50 with the average target price sitting at 50. Now with the previous closing price of 31.07 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 60.9%. The day 50 moving average is 31.01 and the 200 day MA is 31.34. The company has a market capitalisation of $909m. Company Website: http://www.employers.com

Employers Holdings, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers. Employers Holdings was founded in 2000 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn