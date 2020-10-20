Employers Holdings Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 60.8% Upside

Employers Holdings Inc with ticker code (EIG) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 50 calculating the average target price we see 50. Now with the previous closing price of 31.1 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 60.8%. The 50 day MA is 30.91 and the 200 moving average now moves to 31.13. The company has a market cap of $911m. Visit the company website at: http://www.employers.com

Employers Holdings, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers. Employers Holdings was founded in 2000 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

