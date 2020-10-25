Employers Holdings Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 51.1% Upside

Employers Holdings Inc with ticker code (EIG) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 50 and 50 calculating the mean target price we have 50. Given that the stocks previous close was at 33.1 this indicates there is a potential upside of 51.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 30.86 and the 200 day moving average is 31.07. The company has a market cap of $944m. Company Website: http://www.employers.com

Employers Holdings, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers. Employers Holdings was founded in 2000 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

