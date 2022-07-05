Employers Holdings Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.8% Upside

Employers Holdings Inc with ticker code (EIG) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 50 and 47 with the average target price sitting at 48.5. With the stocks previous close at 41.89 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 15.8%. The 50 day MA is 40.79 and the 200 day MA is 40.3. The company has a market cap of $1,173m. Visit the company website at: https://www.employers.com

The potential market cap would be $1,358m based on the market concensus.

Employers Holdings, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers. Employers Holdings was founded in 2000 and is based in Reno, Nevada.