Employers Holdings Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.3% Upside

Employers Holdings Inc with ticker code (EIG) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 50 and 49 with a mean TP of 49.5. With the stocks previous close at 41.83 this indicates there is a potential upside of 18.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 42.45 while the 200 day moving average is 38.6. The company has a market cap of $1,176m. Company Website: http://www.employers.com

Employers Holdings, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers. Employers Holdings was founded in 2000 and is based in Reno, Nevada.