Employers Holdings Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.1% Upside

Employers Holdings Inc found using ticker (EIG) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 47 calculating the average target price we see 48.5. Now with the previous closing price of 41.05 this indicates there is a potential upside of 18.1%. The 50 day MA is 40.84 and the 200 day moving average is 40.4. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,122m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.employers.com

The potential market cap would be $1,326m based on the market concensus.

Employers Holdings, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers. Employers Holdings was founded in 2000 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

