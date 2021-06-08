Employers Holdings Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.5% Upside

Employers Holdings Inc found using ticker (EIG) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 49 calculating the average target price we see 49.5. With the stocks previous close at 42.11 this would imply there is a potential upside of 17.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 41.34 and the 200 moving average now moves to 36.38. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,202m. Visit the company website at: http://www.employers.com

Employers Holdings, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers. Employers Holdings was founded in 2000 and is based in Reno, Nevada.