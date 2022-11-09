Empiric Student Property PLC 99.0% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Empiric Student Property PLC with ticker (LON:ESP) now has a potential upside of 99.0% according to RBC Capital Markets.







RBC Capital Markets set a target price of 9,000 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Empiric Student Property PLC share price of 88 GBX at opening today (09/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 99.0%. Trading has ranged between 74 (52 week low) and 104 (52 week high) with an average of 1,407,859 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £527,329,482.



Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (Espey) is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing (OEM) company. The Company is engaged in developing and delivering products for use in military and industrial applications across the United States. It also provides power energy conversion and transformer solutions. The Company’s products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, antennas and power radar systems. Its products are used in various applications, such as alternating current (AC) and direct current (DC) locomotives, airborne power, ground-based radar and ground mobile power. Its services include design and development to specification, build to print, design services, design studies environmental testing services, metal fabrication, painting services, and development of automatic testing equipment.







