Empiric Student Property PLC 9.1% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Broker Ratings

Empiric Student Property PLC with ticker (LON:ESP) now has a potential upside of 9.1% according to RBC Capital Markets.



RBC Capital Markets set a target price of 100 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Empiric Student Property PLC share price of 92 GBX at opening today (04/04/2023) indicates a potential upside of 9.1%. Trading has ranged between 74 (52 week low) and 104 (52 week high) with an average of 815,138 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £545,996,553.

