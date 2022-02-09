Emerson Electric Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.3% Upside

Emerson Electric Company found using ticker (EMR) have now 24 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 125 and 99 calculating the mean target price we have 110.42. With the stocks previous close at 95.73 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 15.3%. The day 50 moving average is 92.91 and the 200 day moving average is 96.17. The market capitalisation for the company is $57,689m. Visit the company website at: https://www.emerson.com

The potential market cap would be $66,542m based on the market concensus.

Emerson Electric Co. designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems. It serves the oil and gas, refining, chemicals, power generation, life sciences, food and beverage, automotive, pulp and paper, metals and mining, and municipal water supplies markets. The Commercial & Residential Solutions segment offers residential and commercial heating and air conditioning products, such as residential and variable speed scroll compressors; system protector and flow control devices; standard, programmable, and Wi-Fi thermostats; monitoring equipment and electronic controls for gas and electric heating systems; gas valves for furnaces and water heaters; ignition systems for furnaces; sensors and thermistors for home appliances; and temperature sensors and controls. The company also provides reciprocating, scroll, and screw compressors; precision flow controls; system diagnostics and controls; and environmental control systems for use in medical, food processing, and cold storage applications. In addition, this segment offers air conditioning, refrigeration, and lighting control technologies, as well as facility design and product management, site commissioning, facility monitoring, and energy modeling services; and professional and homeowner tools, and appliance solutions. The company was formerly known as The Emerson Electric Manufacturing Company and changed its name to Emerson Electric Co. in 2000. Emerson Electric Co. was incorporated in 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.