Emergent Biosolutions – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.6% Upside

Emergent Biosolutions with ticker code (EBS) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 144 and 95 and has a mean target at 112.29. Given that the stocks previous close was at 98.88 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 13.6%. The 50 day MA is 103.77 while the 200 day moving average is 93. The market cap for the company is $5,079m. Visit the company website at: http://www.emergentbiosolutions.com

Emergent BioSolutions Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company’s products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care. It offers BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; ACAM2000, a smallpox vaccine; Vaxchora, a cholera vaccine; and Vivotif, a typhoid vaccine. The company also provides NARCAN for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Reactive Skin Decontamination Lotion Kit, a medical device to remove or neutralize chemical warfare agents from the skin; and Trobigard a combination drug-device auto injector product candidate. In addition, it offers raxibacumab for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax; Anthrasil to treat inhalational anthrax; Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent for treating botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses complications from smallpox vaccination; CHIKUNGUNYA, a chikungunya virus-like particle vaccine; and ADENOVIRUS 4/7. Further, the company offers other discovery and preclinical product candidates addressing PHTs, including viral hemorrhagic fevers caused by Ebola, Marburg, Sudan, and Lassa viruses; diarrheal disease caused by Shigella; and heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli, etc. Additionally, it offers FLU-IGIV to treat Influenza A infection; and ZIKV-IG, a prophylaxis for Zika infections, as well as contract development and manufacturing services to pharma and biotech industries, and government agencies/non-governmental organizations. The company has collaboration agreements with Novavax Inc.; and Johnson & Johnson. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

