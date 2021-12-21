Twitter
Emergent Biosolutions – Consensus Indicates Potential 90.3% Upside

Emergent Biosolutions with ticker code (EBS) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 120 and 63 and has a mean target at 85.71. With the stocks previous close at 45.04 this would imply there is a potential upside of 90.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 44.45 and the 200 day moving average is 60.29. The market cap for the company is $2,377m. Visit the company website at: http://www.emergentbiosolutions.com

Emergent BioSolutions Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company’s products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care. It offers ACAM2000, a smallpox vaccine; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Vaxchora, a cholera vaccine; and Vivotif, a typhoid vaccine. The company also provides NARCAN for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; and Reactive Skin Decontamination Lotion Kit, a medical device to remove or neutralize chemical warfare agents from the skin. In addition, it offers raxibacumab for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax; Anthrasil to treat inhalational anthrax; Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent for treating botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses complications from smallpox vaccination; and Trobigard a combination drug-device auto injector product candidate. Further, the company is developing COVID-EIG and COVID-HIG potential treatments to COVID-19 disease; and FLU-IGIV for the treatment of Influenza A infection in hospitalized patients. Additionally, it provides contract development and manufacturing service that comprises development services, drug substance manufacturing, and drug product manufacturing in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, as well as the governments and non-governmental organizations. The company has collaboration agreements with Novavax Inc.; and Johnson & Johnson. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

