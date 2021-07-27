Emergent Biosolutions – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.5% Upside

Emergent Biosolutions found using ticker (EBS) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 120 and 64 calculating the mean target price we have 91.14. With the stocks previous close at 64.39 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 41.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 62.34 while the 200 day moving average is 80.29. The company has a market cap of $3,342m. Find out more information at: http://www.emergentbiosolutions.com

Emergent BioSolutions Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company’s products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care. It offers ACAM2000, a smallpox vaccine; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Vaxchora, a cholera vaccine; and Vivotif, a typhoid vaccine. The company also provides NARCAN for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; and Reactive Skin Decontamination Lotion Kit, a medical device to remove or neutralize chemical warfare agents from the skin. In addition, it offers raxibacumab for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax; Anthrasil to treat inhalational anthrax; Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent for treating botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses complications from smallpox vaccination; and Trobigard a combination drug-device auto injector product candidate. Further, the company is developing COVID-EIG and COVID-HIG potential treatments to COVID-19 disease; and FLU-IGIV for the treatment of Influenza A infection in hospitalized patients. Additionally, it provides contract development and manufacturing service that comprises development services, drug substance manufacturing, and drug product manufacturing in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, as well as the governments and non-governmental organizations. The company has collaboration agreements with Novavax Inc.; and Johnson & Johnson. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.