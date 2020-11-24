Emergent Biosolutions – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.6% Upside

Emergent Biosolutions with ticker code (EBS) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 144 and 86 calculating the average target price we see 111.29. With the stocks previous close at 82.66 this would imply there is a potential upside of 34.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 94.35 and the 200 day MA is 96.56. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,222m. Company Website: http://www.emergentbiosolutions.com

Emergent BioSolutions Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company’s products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care. It offers BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; ACAM2000, a smallpox vaccine; Vaxchora, a cholera vaccine; and Vivotif, a typhoid vaccine. The company also provides NARCAN for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Reactive Skin Decontamination Lotion Kit, a medical device to remove or neutralize chemical warfare agents from the skin; and Trobigard a combination drug-device auto injector product candidate. In addition, it offers raxibacumab for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax; Anthrasil to treat inhalational anthrax; Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent for treating botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses complications from smallpox vaccination; CHIKUNGUNYA, a chikungunya virus-like particle vaccine; and ADENOVIRUS 4/7. Further, the company offers other discovery and preclinical product candidates addressing PHTs, including viral hemorrhagic fevers caused by Ebola, Marburg, Sudan, and Lassa viruses; diarrheal disease caused by Shigella; and heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli, etc. Additionally, it offers FLU-IGIV to treat Influenza A infection; and ZIKV-IG, a prophylaxis for Zika infections, as well as contract development and manufacturing services to pharma and biotech industries, and government agencies/non-governmental organizations. The company has collaboration agreements with Novavax Inc.; and Johnson & Johnson. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.