Emergent Biosolutions, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 154.2% Upside

Emergent Biosolutions, Inc. with ticker code (EBS) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 55 and 23 with the average target price sitting at 30.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 12 this would imply there is a potential upside of 154.2%. The 50 day MA is 17.38 and the 200 moving average now moves to 29.31. The company has a market capitalisation of $588m. Company Website: https://www.emergentbiosolutions.com

The potential market cap would be $1,495m based on the market concensus.