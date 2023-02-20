Emeren Group Ltd – Consensus Indicates Potential 116.4% Upside

Emeren Group Ltd with ticker code (SOL) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 9 and has a mean target at 10.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.7 this indicates there is a potential upside of 116.4%. The day 50 moving average is 4.85 and the 200 day MA is 5.03. The market cap for the company is $316m. Visit the company website at: https://emeren.com

The potential market cap would be $684m based on the market concensus.

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in Europe, North America, and Asia. It owns and operates with a ~3 GW pipeline of projects and IPP assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, its engineering, procurement, and construction business provides engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. The company was formerly known as ReneSola Ltd and changed its name to Emeren Group Ltd in January 2023. Emeren Group Ltd was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.