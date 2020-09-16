Emerald Holding – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.2% Upside

Emerald Holding with ticker code (EEX) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3.61 and 2.9 with a mean TP of 3.1. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.58 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 20.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.73 and the 200 day MA is 2.76. The company has a market capitalisation of $179m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.emeraldx.com

Emerald Holding operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing Websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications. Emerald Expositions Events was founded in 2013 and is based in San Juan Capistrano, California.

