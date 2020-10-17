Emerald Holding – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.3% Upside

Don't Miss
17th October 2020

Emerald Holding with ticker code (EEX) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 3.61 and 2.9 calculating the average target price we see 3.1. With the stocks previous close at 2.76 this would imply there is a potential upside of 12.3%. The day 50 moving average is 2.5 and the 200 day moving average is 2.52. The market capitalisation for the company is $197m. Company Website: http://www.emeraldx.com

Emerald Holding operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing Websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications. Emerald Expositions Events was founded in 2013 and is based in San Juan Capistrano, California.

