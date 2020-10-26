Emerald Holding – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.3% Upside

Emerald Holding with ticker code (EEX) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 3.61 and 2.9 and has a mean target at 3.1. With the stocks previous close at 2.76 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.3%. The 50 day MA is 2.5 and the 200 day moving average is 2.55. The company has a market capitalisation of $207m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.emeraldx.com

Emerald Holding operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing Websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications. Emerald Expositions Events was founded in 2013 and is based in San Juan Capistrano, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn