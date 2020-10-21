Emerald Holding – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.1% Upside

Emerald Holding found using ticker (EEX) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3.61 and 2.9 with the average target price sitting at 3.1. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.79 this would imply there is a potential upside of 11.1%. The 50 day MA is 2.5 while the 200 day moving average is 2.53. The company has a market cap of $202m. Find out more information at: http://www.emeraldx.com

Emerald Holding operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing Websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications. Emerald Expositions Events was founded in 2013 and is based in San Juan Capistrano, California.

