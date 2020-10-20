EMCOR Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.8% Upside

EMCOR Group with ticker code (EME) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 92 and 75 and has a mean target at 84. Given that the stocks previous close was at 71.29 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 17.8%. The day 50 moving average is 70.3 while the 200 day moving average is 66.63. The market cap for the company is $3,902m. Visit the company website at: http://www.emcorgroup.com

EMCOR Group provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems. The company also offers crane, rigging, and millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services. In addition, it provides building services to commercial and government site-based operations and maintenance; facility maintenance and services; outage services to utilities and industrial plants; military base operations support; mobile mechanical maintenance and services; floor care and janitorial; landscaping, lot sweeping, and snow removal; facilities and vendor management; call center; building systems installation and support; modification and retrofit; infrastructure and building projects; and energy systems program development, management, and maintenance services. Further, the company offers industrial services for refineries and petrochemical plants, such as on-site repair, maintenance, and service of heat exchangers, towers, vessels, and piping; design, manufacture, repair, and hydro blast cleaning of shell and tube heat exchangers, and related equipment; refinery turnaround planning and engineering, specialty welding and technical services; and critical process unit overhaul and maintenance. EMCOR Group is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

