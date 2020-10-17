EMCOR Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.4% Upside

EMCOR Group found using ticker (EME) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 92 and 75 calculating the average target price we see 84. Given that the stocks previous close was at 71.53 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 17.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 70.54 and the 200 moving average now moves to 66.34. The company has a market cap of $3,927m. Visit the company website at: http://www.emcorgroup.com

EMCOR Group provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems. The company also offers crane, rigging, and millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services. In addition, it provides building services to commercial and government site-based operations and maintenance; facility maintenance and services; outage services to utilities and industrial plants; military base operations support; mobile mechanical maintenance and services; floor care and janitorial; landscaping, lot sweeping, and snow removal; facilities and vendor management; call center; building systems installation and support; modification and retrofit; infrastructure and building projects; and energy systems program development, management, and maintenance services. Further, the company offers industrial services for refineries and petrochemical plants, such as on-site repair, maintenance, and service of heat exchangers, towers, vessels, and piping; design, manufacture, repair, and hydro blast cleaning of shell and tube heat exchangers, and related equipment; refinery turnaround planning and engineering, specialty welding and technical services; and critical process unit overhaul and maintenance. EMCOR Group is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

