EMCOR Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.9% Upside

EMCOR Group found using ticker (EME) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between $150.00 and $132. with the average target price sitting at $140.80. Given that the stocks previous close was at $128.09 this would imply there is a potential upside of 9.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $120.75 and the 200 day moving average is $113.56. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,421m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.emcorgroup.com

The potential market cap would be $7,058m based on the market concensus.

EMCOR Group provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services. The company also provides building services that cover commercial and government site-based operations and maintenance; facility management, maintenance, and services; outage services to utilities and industrial plants; military base operations support services; mobile mechanical maintenance and services; services for indoor air quality; floor care and janitorial services; landscaping, lot sweeping, and snow removal services; vendor management and call center services; installation and support for building systems; program development, management, and maintenance for energy systems; technical consulting and diagnostic services; infrastructure and building projects; small modification and retrofit projects; and other building services. It offers industrial services to oil, gas, and petrochemical industries. EMCOR Group was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.