EMCOR Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

EMCOR Group with ticker code (EME) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between $150.00 and $135. with the average target price sitting at $142.80. With the stocks previous close at $121.08 this would imply there is a potential upside of 17.9%. The 50 day MA is $125.23 while the 200 day moving average is $122.22. The company has a market cap of $6,242m. Find out more information at: https://www.emcorgroup.com

The potential market cap would be $7,361m based on the market concensus.

EMCOR Group provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services. It also provides building services that cover commercial and government site-based operations and maintenance; facility management, maintenance, and services outage services to utilities and industrial plants; military base operations support services; mobile mechanical maintenance and services; services for indoor air quality; floor care and janitorial services; landscaping, lot sweeping, and snow removal; other building services; vendor management; call center services; installation and support for building systems; program development, management, and maintenance for energy systems; technical consulting and diagnostic services; infrastructure and building projects; and small modification and retrofit projects. In addition, the company provides industrial services for oil, gas, and petrochemical industries. EMCOR Group was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

