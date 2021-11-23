Twitter
Ellington Financial Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.6% Upside

Ellington Financial Inc. with ticker code (EFC) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 20 and 18.5 calculating the average target price we see 19.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.69 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 9.6%. The day 50 moving average is 18.36 and the 200 moving average now moves to 17.97. The company has a market cap of $775m. Company Website: http://www.ellingtonfinancial.com

Ellington Financial Inc., through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or the U.S. government-sponsored entity; residential mortgage loans; commercial mortgage-backed securities; and commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt. It also provides collateralized loan obligations; mortgage-related and non-mortgage-related derivatives; corporate debt and equity securities; corporate loans; and other strategic investments. In addition, the company offers consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer and commercial assets. Ellington Financial LLC was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

