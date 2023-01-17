Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Ellington Financial Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Ellington Financial Inc. with ticker code (EFC) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 17 and 13.75 with a mean TP of 14.78. Given that the stocks previous close was at 13.55 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 9.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 13.41 and the 200 moving average now moves to 14.51. The company has a market cap of $824m. Visit the company website at: https://www.ellingtonfinancial.com

The potential market cap would be $899m based on the market concensus.

Ellington Financial Inc., through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or the U.S. government-sponsored entity; residential mortgage loans; commercial mortgage-backed securities; and commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt. It also provides collateralized loan obligations; mortgage-related and non-mortgage-related derivatives; corporate debt and equity securities; corporate loans; and other strategic investments. In addition, the company offers consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer and commercial assets. Ellington Financial LLC was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

