Ellington Financial Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Ellington Financial Inc. found using ticker (EFC) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 17 and 14 with a mean TP of 15.64. With the stocks previous close at 15 this indicates there is a potential upside of 4.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 13.75 and the 200 moving average now moves to 12.51. The company has a market cap of $649m. Find out more information at: http://www.ellingtonfinancial.com

Ellington Financial Inc., through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or the U.S. government-sponsored entity; residential mortgage loans; commercial mortgage-backed securities; commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt; and residential mortgage loans. It also provides collateralized loan obligations; mortgage-related and non-mortgage-related derivatives; equity investments in mortgage originators; and other strategic investments. In addition, the company offers consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer and commercial assets. Ellington Financial LLC was founded in 2007 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

